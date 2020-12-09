CH Four Biogas Deploys Vuzix Smart Glasses to Reduce its Costs and Carbon Footprint for Remote Inspections

ROCHESTER, N.Y., Dec. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Vuzix® Corporation (NASDAQ: VUZI), ("Vuzix" or, the "Company"), a leading supplier of Smart Glasses and Augmented Reality (AR) technology and products, today announced that CH Four Biogas®, a leading producer of anaerobic digestion and alternative energy installations, has begun deploying Vuzix M400 Smart Glasses to assist field operators performing plant inspections remotely. This time and travel saving solution supports the renewable energy company's strategic commitment to scale their operations in North America, while eliminating the need to send inspectors to remote installations, thereby reducing overall carbon emissions in the process.

CH Four Biogas's plant construction operations require frequent inspections to ensure contractual and building requirements are met. Using Vuzix M400 Smart Glasses, these costly inspections can now be conducted remotely, enabling operators on site to use the smart glasses' see-what-I-see feature to allow an inspector hundreds of miles away to perform a precise, efficient inspection. Using Vuzix Smart Glasses, the company aims to reduce travel to rural installations by thousands of miles a year.

"Some of our engagements require three flights and a rental car for just a two-hour inspection. As a green energy company, we're motivated to adapt new ways to reduce our emissions footprint and provide our clients with the highest levels of service," said Dave Lapointe, Sr. Design Engineer for CH Four Biogas. "Vuzix Smart Glasses technology will enable us to manage more projects in more diverse locations, keeping our team safe and in compliance with pandemic restrictions without unnecessary delays. We're doubling down on our mission to create renewable energy solutions in a way that's sustainable long term for the environment, and most operationally effective for all."

"There's no question that Vuzix is changing the way that work happens across industries. We give our customers the means to virtually share their expertise, whether it's in the operating room, in the warehouse, or inspecting multi-million dollar renewable energy installations. Our products can provide a sizable return on investment in terms of time and travel savings and it's no wonder this technology is fast becoming a key competitive advantage for our customers," said Paul Travers, President and CEO of Vuzix.

About Vuzix Corporation

Vuzix is a leading supplier of Smart-Glasses and Augmented Reality (AR) technologies and products for the consumer and enterprise markets. The Company's products include personal display and wearable computing devices that offer users a portable high-quality viewing experience, provide solutions for mobility, wearable displays and augmented reality. Vuzix holds 179 patents and patents pending and numerous IP licenses in the Video Eyewear field. The Company has won Consumer Electronics Show (or CES) awards for innovation for the years 2005 to 2020 and several wireless technology innovation awards among others. Founded in 1997, Vuzix is a public company (NASDAQ: VUZI) with offices in Rochester, NY, Oxford, UK, and Tokyo, Japan. For more information, visit Vuzix website, Twitter and Facebook pages.

