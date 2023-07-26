ChainSys Corporation Achieves SELECT Partner Status with Snowflake

ROCKLIN, Calif., July 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ChainSys Corporation, a leading global data management platform provider, announced today that it has achieved SELECT LEVEL tier partner status from Snowflake, the Data Cloud company. This partnership enables ChainSys to offer joint customers accelerated digital transformation, leveraging Snowflake's performance, flexibility, and near-infinite scalability of the Snowflake Data Cloud.

ChainSys offers over 80% acceleration to data migration journeys to Snowflake Data Cloud from Hadoop, SQL, Oracle, and other legacy data warehouse solutions. With over 10,000+ readymade Smart Adapters, ChainSys can help customers migrate all types of data, including structured, unstructured, videos, audio, sensor data, and more. ChainSys and Snowflake can help customers analyze and curate data using the best AI/ML techniques, enabling organizations to become data-driven and mobilize the world's data with Snowflake's Data Cloud.

ChainSys offers several great benefits, including accelerating data extraction from all sources, migrating source data into the Snowflake Data Cloud with the highest speed, curating data to ensure its cleanliness and completeness, cataloging data to create active metadata management, analyzing and predicting useful facts for business growth, and monetizing data with high security and data governance in place.

"ChainSys combined with Snowflake's Data Cloud comprise a powerful combination of capabilities to streamline the entire Data Fabric and Data Mesh processes and mobilize data in the service of the enterprise.”

– Sundu Rathinam,

CEO – ChainSys

ChainSys and Snowflake Use Case:

ChainSys and Snowflake offer a joint solution for data migration from various ERP systems (SAP), Oracle, Microsoft, etc.) into a common data model in Snowflake.

The solution includes an out-of-the-box option for the effortless transfer of legacy data warehouses like Hadoop, SQL, Oracle, and others to the Snowflake Data Cloud.

The migration process covers metadata, data, and ETL pipelines transfer.

Customers can apply data quality rules to harmonize master and transactional data as it reaches Snowflake schemas.

The solution provides an out-of-the-box option for active metadata management and capturing data lineage.

Data governance policies for data monetization and data exchange creation are also available.

ChainSys and Snowflake offer the best data engineering solution suitable for any enterprise.

The Snowflake Partner Network unlocks the potential of the Data Cloud with a broad array of tools and partners. Certified partnerships and integrations enable customers to leverage Snowflake's flexibility, performance, and ease of use to deliver more meaningful data insights. To become a Snowflake partner and get access to Snowflake’s self-service partner resources, please click here.

"Partners, like ChainSys bring the needed acceleration to our customers, for data migration, data quality and data governance, and enable our customers to benefit from leading-edge technologies with valuable industry and business experience on Snowflake’s single, integrated platform. We are eager to closely collaborate with ChainSys to bring newer innovations together and ensure our customers get even more value from Snowflake’s Data Cloud.”

– Tarik Dwiek,

Head of Technology Alliances - Snowflake

ChainSys Corporation, founded in 1998 in Michigan, USA, currently has operations in the USA, Canada, Netherlands, UK, Middle East, India, and Singapore to support its global clients. The company's flagship Smart Data Platform provides a NO-CODE platform for end-to-end data management needs.

ChainSys trains end-users for productivity improvement continuously, manages and maintains the enterprise data migration and data quality platform accommodating scalability and repeatability, offers high flexibility to accommodate all expectations, adheres to the SLA, and all security processes strictly.

ChainSys offers the best product, best processes, and best people for data migration and data quality projects. The company commits to the best practices in data migration and data quality management, delivering the best efficiency in data operations with simplified and complete closed-loop processes using data migration and data quality as the foundation, and implementing the best-of-breed solution for data migration and data quality requirements.

ChainSys is excited to become a Snowflake partner and offer customers a trusted data partner for all their data migration and data quality needs. Don't miss the opportunity to experience the power of ChainSys and Snowflake's joint solution. Read More about ChainSys and Snowflake here !

"Together, ChainSys and Snowflake can provide every data leader in an organization with a unified data platform, as opposed to relying on the capabilities of multiple data systems and mastering the nuances of each.”

– Amarpal Singh Nanda,

President Enterprise Data Management - ChainSys

