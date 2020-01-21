Challenge Accepted: Goddard College Launches Future-Focused $4 Million Campaign

PLAINFIELD, Vt., Jan. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Goddard College announced on Tuesday its largest fundraising effort to date, the Together for Goddard campaign to raise $4 million by the end of June 2020.

At a time when many are questioning the future and viability of New England colleges, Goddard believes that its greatest innovations and academic experiments are yet to come.

"This is about securing a vibrant future for Goddard College; as well as equipping us to enter a new era of innovation grounded in our progressive education values," said Goddard's president Bernard Bull, in the campaign announcement. "This campaign is an invitation to join in establishing Goddard as a leading voice and inspiring model of meaningful, transformational, and learner-driven education. Goddard has always been ahead of its time, embracing practices and approaches to education that some schools are spending millions to develop today. Goddard is actively seeking donors and academic partners who share our vision for the future of education."

Building on a strong 2019 fundraising year, this next phase in the campaign will build cash reserves and allow for new academic innovations and experimentation, while demonstrating financial sustainability to the college's regional accreditor, the New England Commission of Higher Education (NECHE). Goddard's accreditation has been on probation since September 2018 due to concerns over governance and finances.

The Together for Goddard campaign will make significant initiatives possible in six key areas to advance the College's mission: financial strength and stability; academic partnerships; experiments and new initiatives; creative use of its historic Plainfield, VT campus; diversity, equity, and inclusion; and increased scholarship funding.

Goddard serves a different type of student than the typical New England liberal arts college. "Our students are largely post-traditional, blending formal learning with commitments in their communities, families, workplaces, and their passions and avocations in the world." said Dr. Bernard Bull, "From the beginning, Goddard was designed to blur the lines between life and learning."

For more information about the Together For Goddard Campaign go to https://www.goddard.edu/together4goddard

ABOUT GODDARD

Founded in 1938, Goddard College was a pioneer of the learner-driven education model that empowers students to direct and design their own course of study. Today Goddard offers seven bachelor's and eight master's of arts programs, and operates on the low-residency model that makes this education more accessible and affordable to students.

Goddard College has been a leader of progressive education in the US, launching many new models of higher education on the frontlines of academic experimentation and innovation. Goddard was the national pioneer of the first Low-Residency Program in 1963, the first Design-Build Program in 1969, and the first Single Parent Program in 1986.

Goddard has produced some of the finest artists, activists, social entrepreneurs, educators, and academic minds that have shaped the culture of the 20th and 21st Century, including author and director David Mamet, actor William H. Macy, jazz musician Archie Shepp, Bread & Puppet Theater founder Peter Schumann, former White House correspondent Ellen Ratner, members of the rock band Phish, and activist and gold medal Olympian Tommie Smith.

