03.03.2023
Challenging business year 2022
COLTENE Holding AG
COLTENE, a leading international developer and manufacturer of dental consumables and small equipment, reached sales of CHF 267.1 million in 2022, 4.3% lower compared to the previous year. In local currencies sales decreased by 3.5%. Thanks to a tight cost control and the solid gross margin the EBIT margin reached a value of 13.1% (2021: 15.7%) despite lower sales volume. Net profit amounted to CHF 26.0 million compared to CHF 31.7 million in the previous year.
The equity ratio increased to 58.9% (2021: 57.5%). Due to a 33% reduction in free cash flow to CHF 15.2 million, net debt increased to CHF 22.8 million (previous year CHF 17.2 million). At the Annual General Meeting on 19 April 2023, the Board of Directors proposes a dividend of CHF 3.30 per share from capital contribution reserves (previous year CHF 3.30) for shareholder approval. This distribution is tax-exempt for natural persons residing in Switzerland.
The decline in sales was due to several factors. Effects of the pandemic continued. The supply chains and corresponding backlogs of electronic components in the product area Infection Control had not yet normalized completely. Sales in China suffered from lockdowns. In addition, Inflation and fears of recession increasingly affected the business. A normalization of the 2021 pandemic-related record volumes primarily in OPTIM surface wipes also had a negative impact on sales. Finally, the appreciation of the Swiss franc against the euro led to lower consolidated sales. By contrast, the EMEA and Latin America regions developed well, with currency-adjusted growth rates of 4.2% and 16.1%, respectively.
North America remains the largest market with a share of 48.2% of group sales, followed by EMEA with 35.5%. Asia and Latin America achieved shares of 10.8% and 5.5%, respectively. The largest product area, Efficient Treatment, achieved 2.9% lower sales compared to 2021, while Infection Control achieved 6.9% lower sales. Sales of the Dental Preservation product group decreased by 3.1% compared to the previous year.
Changes in Group Management and the Board of Directors
Outlook 2023
The Group is maintaining its medium-term targets of an EBIT margin of 15% and sales growth modestly above the market. The payout ratio for future dividends remains at a target of around 70%.
Media and analyst conference
Annual General Meeting 2023
Annual Report 2022
About COLTENE
Contact information
