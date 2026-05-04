Robinhood Aktie

Robinhood für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A3CVQC / ISIN: US7707001027

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04.05.2026 11:57:00

Challenging Quarter for Robinhood: Will Prediction Markets Be the Next Big Catalyst?

For its Q1 2026 earnings report, crypto was the big story for Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ: HOOD), and not in a good way. Revenue for that business segment plummeted, which sent the stock price racing downward. For shareholders, the good news is that Robinhood has another revenue growth opportunity up its sleeve. If the management team executes on capturing a larger share of the prediction market, it could help the Robinhood's stock price regain upward momentum in the long run.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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