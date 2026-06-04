Cham Swiss Properties Aktie
WKN DE: A2P2BK / ISIN: CH0524026959
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04.06.2026 06:30:05
Cham Swiss Properties acquires all minority shares of Bredella Beteiligungen AG as part of a share swap
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Cham Swiss Properties AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR
Cham, 4 June 2026 – Cham Swiss Properties AG has agreed with the minority shareholders of its subsidiary Bredella Beteiligungen AG to acquire their combined 30.9% stake in the company through a share swap in exchange for shares of Cham Swiss Properties. Following this acquisition, Bredella Beteiligungen AG – and thus the Bredella site in Pratteln – will be wholly owned by Cham Swiss Properties.
The transaction is scheduled to close in June 2026, following the completion of an ordinary capital increase within the capital band approved on 4 May 2026 at the Annual General Meeting of Cham Swiss Properties. As part of this capital increase, 1,427,668 registered shares of Cham Swiss Properties with a nominal value of CHF 0.03 per share are to be allocated as treasury shares, which will be paid up from unrestricted equity. The acquisition of the minority interest will be based on the NAV as of 31 December 2025, adjusted for the dividend paid out in May. The number of outstanding registered shares of Cham Swiss Properties will thus increase by 3.0% to 48,906,622.
Contacts for investors and analysts
Daniel Grab, CFO
Contact for media
media@champroperties.ch
One of Switzerland's most sustainable real estate portfolios
Cham Swiss Properties AG is a real estate company based in Cham (ZG). It was formed in 2025 through the merger of Ina Invest AG and Cham Group AG. The company focuses on the value-creating development of attractive living and working spaces in central locations with good public transport connections in Switzerland. Its real estate portfolio amounts to around CHF 1.7 billion. Over the coming years, Cham Swiss Properties will build up and expand a high-quality, sustainable and diversified real estate portfolio. Once the current projects are completed, the company’s portfolio size is estimated to increase to around CHF 3 billion and generate annual rental income of over CHF 100 million. The expertise of the approximately 70 employees of Cham Swiss Properties covers the entire value chain of the real estate life cycle. Cham Swiss Properties is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (CHAM, CH0524026959). Further information is available at champroperties.ch.
Disclaimer
This press release contains forward-looking statements such as projections, forecasts, and estimates. Such forward-looking statements involve certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance, or events to differ materially from those anticipated in this ad hoc announcement. The forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are based on the current views and assumptions of Cham Swiss Properties AG. Cham Swiss Properties AG does not assume any obligation to update or supplement this announcement. This announcement does not constitute an advertisement, offer, recommendation or invitation to purchase shares in any jurisdiction. It is for information purposes only and does not constitute a prospectus within the meaning of Art. 35 et seq. of the Federal Act on Financial Services (FinSA).
End of Inside Information
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Cham Swiss Properties AG
|Fabrikstrasse 5
|6330 Cham (ZG)
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|+41 41 508 08 20
|E-mail:
|info@champroperties.ch
|Internet:
|champroperties.ch
|ISIN:
|CH0524026959
|Valor:
|52402695
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|2338988
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
2338988 04-Jun-2026 CET/CEST
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