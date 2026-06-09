Cham Swiss Properties Aktie

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WKN DE: A2P2BK / ISIN: CH0524026959

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09.06.2026 07:00:04

Cham Swiss Properties completes acquisition of minority interests of Bredella Beteiligungen AG

Cham Swiss Properties AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Cham Swiss Properties completes acquisition of minority interests of Bredella Beteiligungen AG

09.06.2026 / 07:00 CET/CEST

Cham, 9 June 2026 – Cham Swiss Properties AG yesterday carried out the capital increase required for the transaction announced on 4 June 2026, to acquire all minority interests in Bredella Beteiligungen AG via a share swap. As part of this capital increase, 1,427,668 new registered shares were created from the capital band and entered in the commercial register. The number of outstanding registered shares of Cham Swiss Properties has thus increased by 3.0% to 48,906,622. Admission to trading is scheduled for today. The share exchange for the acquisition of all minority interests will be completed within the next ten days.

 

Contacts for investors and analysts

Daniel Grab, CFO
investors@champroperties.ch
+41 41 508 08 22
 

Contact for media

media@champroperties.ch
+41 79 705 88 15

 

 

One of Switzerland's most sustainable real estate portfolios

Cham Swiss Properties AG is a real estate company based in Cham (ZG). It was formed in 2025 through the merger of Ina Invest AG and Cham Group AG. The company focuses on the value-creating development of attractive living and working spaces in central locations with good public transport connections in Switzerland. Its real estate portfolio amounts to around CHF 1.7 billion. Over the coming years, Cham Swiss Properties will build up and expand a high-quality, sustainable and diversified real estate portfolio. Once the current projects are completed, the company’s portfolio size is estimated to increase to around CHF 3 billion and generate annual rental income of over CHF 100 million. The expertise of the approximately 70 employees of Cham Swiss Properties covers the entire value chain of the real estate life cycle. Cham Swiss Properties is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (CHAM, CH0524026959). Further information is available at champroperties.ch.

 

Disclaimer

This press release contains forward-looking statements such as projections, forecasts, and estimates. Such forward-looking statements involve certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance, or events to differ materially from those anticipated in this ad hoc announcement. The forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are based on the current views and assumptions of Cham Swiss Properties AG. Cham Swiss Properties AG does not assume any obligation to update or supplement this announcement. This announcement does not constitute an advertisement, offer, recommendation or invitation to purchase shares in any jurisdiction. It is for information purposes only and does not constitute a prospectus within the meaning of Art. 35 et seq. of the Federal Act on Financial Services (FinSA).

 

Release as PDF file


End of Media Release
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Cham Swiss Properties AG
Fabrikstrasse 5
6330 Cham (ZG)
Switzerland
Phone: +41 41 508 08 20
E-mail: info@champroperties.ch
Internet: champroperties.ch
ISIN: CH0524026959
Valor: 52402695
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 2341510

 
End of News EQS News Service

2341510  09.06.2026 CET/CEST

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