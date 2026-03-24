Cham Swiss Properties Aktie

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WKN DE: A2P2BK / ISIN: CH0524026959

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24.03.2026 18:00:03

Cham Swiss Properties places bond of CHF 100 million

Cham Swiss Properties AG / Key word(s): Bond
Cham Swiss Properties places bond of CHF 100 million

24.03.2026 / 18:00 CET/CEST

Cham, 24 March 2026 – Cham Swiss Properties AG today successfully placed its second fixed-rate bond of CHF 100 million with a coupon of 1.55% and a term of 7 years.

 

The capital will be used for the repayment of loans and investments in the existing development portfolio. UBS AG, Zürcher Kantonalbank and Raiffeisen Schweiz Genossenschaft (Joint Lead Managers) coordinated the placement. An application has been made for the bond to be listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange. The bond is scheduled to be paid up on 28 April 2026.

 

 

Contacts for investors and analysts

Daniel Grab, CFO
investors@champroperties.ch
+41 79 330 55 22
 

Contact for media

Marion Schihin
media@champroperties.ch
+41 79 705 88 15

 

One of Switzerland's most sustainable real estate portfolios

Cham Swiss Properties AG is a real estate company based in Cham (ZG). It was formed in 2025 through the merger of Ina Invest AG and Cham Group AG. The company focuses on the value-creating development of attractive living and working spaces in central locations with good public transport connections in Switzerland. Its real estate portfolio amounts to around CHF 1.7 billion. Over the coming years, Cham Swiss Properties will build up and expand a high-quality, sustainable and diversified real estate portfolio. Once the current projects are completed, the company’s portfolio size is estimated to increase to around CHF 3 billion and generate annual rental income of over CHF 100 million. The expertise of the approximately 70 employees of Cham Swiss Properties covers the entire value chain of the real estate life cycle. Cham Swiss Properties is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (CHAM, CH0524026959). Further information is available at champroperties.ch.

 

Disclaimer

This press release contains forward-looking statements such as projections, forecasts, and estimates. Such forward-looking statements involve certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance, or events to differ materially from those anticipated in this ad hoc announcement. The forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are based on the current views and assumptions of Cham Swiss Properties AG. Cham Swiss Properties AG does not assume any obligation to update or supplement this announcement. This announcement does not constitute an advertisement, offer, recommendation or invitation to purchase shares in any jurisdiction. It is for information purposes only and does not constitute a prospectus within the meaning of Art. 35 et seq. of the Federal Act on Financial Services (FinSA).

 


End of Media Release
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Cham Swiss Properties AG
Fabrikstrasse 5
6330 Cham (ZG)
Switzerland
Phone: +41 41 508 08 20
E-mail: info@champroperties.ch
Internet: champroperties.ch
ISIN: CH0524026959
Valor: 52402695
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 2297106

 
End of News EQS News Service

2297106  24.03.2026 CET/CEST

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