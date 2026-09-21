Cham Swiss Properties Aktie
WKN DE: A2P2BK / ISIN: CH0524026959
|
21.09.2026 18:00:03
Cham Swiss Properties places bond of CHF 100 million
|
Cham Swiss Properties AG
/ Key word(s): Bond
Cham, 21 September 2026 – Cham Swiss Properties today successfully placed its third fixed-rate bond of CHF 100 million with a coupon of 1.6% and a term of 5 years.
The proceeds will be used for investments in the existing development portfolio and construction projects, as well as to repay short-term loans. Zürcher Kantonalbank, Basler Kantonalbank, and Luzerner Kantonalbank (Joint Lead Managers) coordinated the placement. An application has been made for the bond to be listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange. The bond is scheduled to be paid up on 27 October 2026.
Contacts for investors and analysts
Daniel Grab, CFO
Contact for media
Marion Schihin
One of Switzerland's most sustainable real estate portfolios
Cham Swiss Properties AG is a real estate company based in Cham (ZG). It was formed in 2025 through the merger of Ina Invest AG and Cham Group AG. The company focuses on the value-creating development of attractive living and working spaces in central locations with good public transport connections in Switzerland. Its real estate portfolio amounts to around CHF 1.8 billion. Over the coming years, Cham Swiss Properties will build up and expand a high-quality, sustainable and diversified real estate portfolio. Once the current projects are completed, the company’s portfolio size is estimated to increase to around CHF 3 billion and generate annual rental income of over CHF 100 million. The expertise of the approximately 70 employees of Cham Swiss Properties covers the entire value chain of the real estate life cycle. Cham Swiss Properties is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (CHAM, CH0524026959). Further information is available at champroperties.ch.
Disclaimer
This press release contains forward-looking statements such as projections, forecasts, and estimates. Such forward-looking statements involve certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance, or events to differ materially from those anticipated in this ad hoc announcement. The forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are based on the current views and assumptions of Cham Swiss Properties AG. Cham Swiss Properties AG does not assume any obligation to update or supplement this announcement. This announcement does not constitute an advertisement, offer, recommendation or invitation to purchase shares in any jurisdiction. It is for information purposes only and does not constitute a prospectus within the meaning of Art. 35 et seq. of the Federal Act on Financial Services (FinSA).
End of Media Release
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Cham Swiss Properties AG
|Fabrikstrasse 5
|6330 Cham (ZG)
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|+41 41 508 08 20
|E-mail:
|info@champroperties.ch
|Internet:
|champroperties.ch
|ISIN:
|CH0524026959
|Valor:
|52402695
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|2402470
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2402470 21.09.2026 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Cham Swiss Properties AG
|
18:00
|Cham Swiss Properties platziert Anleihe über CHF 100 Mio. (EQS Group)
|
18:00
|Cham Swiss Properties places bond of CHF 100 million (EQS Group)
|
10:03
|SPI-Papier Cham Swiss Properties-Aktie: So viel hätten Anleger mit einem Investment in Cham Swiss Properties von vor einem Jahr verloren (finanzen.at)
|
07.09.26
|SPI-Titel Cham Swiss Properties-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte eine Cham Swiss Properties-Investition von vor 5 Jahren eingebracht (finanzen.at)
|
31.08.26
|SPI-Wert Cham Swiss Properties-Aktie: So viel hätte eine Investition in Cham Swiss Properties von vor 3 Jahren abgeworfen (finanzen.at)
|
31.08.26
|Vermietungserfolg in Baar: Büroneubau vor Baustart vollvermietet (EQS Group)
|
31.08.26
|Leasing success in Baar: new office building fully leased before construction start (EQS Group)
|
25.08.26
|Dynamic development in the first half of 2026 (EQS Group)
Analysen zu Cham Swiss Properties AG
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Cham Swiss Properties AG
|22,50
|-2,17%
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerÖlpreise gehen weiter zurück: Gewinne an de US-Börsen -- ATX beendet Handel fester -- DAX geht erholt in den Feierabend -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mit Gewinnen - Feiertagspause in Japan
Dem ATX zeigte sich zum Wochenstart mit Gewinnen. Der DAX verzeichnete ebenfalls Aufschläge. Die US-Börsen legen zu. Die Aktienmärkte in Asien zeigten mehrheitlich Gewinne.