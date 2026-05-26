Champion Homes To Buy 11 Retail Sites From Homes Direct To Expand US West Footprint

(RTTNews) - Champion Homes, Inc. (SKY), a leading producer of factory-built housing in North America on Tuesday announced that it has agreed to acquire the assets of 11 retail locations from Homes Direct, a manufactured home and modular home dealer on the West Coast, strengthening its presence in key Western U.S. markets including Arizona, California, Colorado, New Mexico and Oregon.

The company did not disclose the financial terms of the transaction.

The deal covers the majority of Homes Direct's operating footprint, which Champion said aligns closely with its manufacturing and distribution network in the region.

Champion said the acquisition would expand its Western U.S. retail footprint and accelerate its direct-to-consumer strategy by adding high-quality retail locations near its manufacturing base.

The transaction is expected to close in Champion's fiscal second quarter of 2027.

All Homes Direct employees at the acquired locations will be offered employment by Champion following completion.

In pre-market activity on the NYSE, shares of Champion Homes were up 2.69 percent, changing hands at $72.90, after closing Monday's regular session 2.08 percent higher.