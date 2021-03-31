Champion Painting Specialty Services Corp. and Thomas Industrial Coatings Partner on Andersen Air Force Base in Guam

The project to be the first of many for the joint venture

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., March 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Champion Painting Specialty Services Corp. (CPSSC) and Thomas Industrial Coatings (TIC) combine forces as Thomas Champion Joint Venture (TCJV) to kick-off its first project: Repair Tanks A-11 and A-12 on the Andersen Air Force Base in Guam.

The TCJV's goal is to provide support to the United States Department of Defense infrastructure in the Indo-Pacific area as a strategic focus in the region has increased. TCJV agreed that the Andersen Air Force Base project was the ideal pilot project through deep analysis of available opportunities.

"After years of working in the same sphere of industry, we recognized each others' strengths and capabilities, and after careful evaluation, we saw an opportunity to work together in the defense sector," said Zack Beehner, military programs coordinator for CPSSC. "Our forward-based location allows our customers to leverage our industry experience with faster mobilization and overall reduced costs."

TCJV chose to partner with one another due to similar work ethic, company culture and core values.

"At both CPSSC and TIC, your word is your promise, and your word is not something you use lightly, continued Beehner. "Knowing that both of our companies share this philosophy is how we knew we were right to work together."

The advantage of TCJV is the ability to scale partner involvement and provide customers the benefits of each organization's combined experience, resources, reliability, and horsepower to service complex schedule-driven projects.

"We are excited about the launch of our partnership which is already hitting the ground running with our first job, said John Lohkamp, Senior Business Developer for TIC. "Thomas Industrial Coatings and Champion both have a strong work ethic and great core values, and we look forward to seeing our partnership grow."

While working in Guam, TCJV plans to support and provide opportunities for the people of Guam. As work on Guam grows, there will be a need for personnel at all levels of operation. TCJV hopes to develop a cadre of skilled and certified coatings craftworkers in Guam, as careers in the coatings industry can provide a lifetime of financial stability and be professionally rewarding.

TCJV plans to look for motivated and focused personnel, eligible for access to work on Department of Defense facilities, who look to join the team long-term. As of now, TCJV works with Island Certs for local laborers.

TCJV actively pursues and develops projects throughout the region and is currently developing its next phase with projects in Europe. Both parties of TCJV are SSPC QP1, QP2, and QS1 certified.

About Champion Painting Specialty Services Corp.

Since 2006, Champion Painting Specialty Services Corp is a leader in heavy construction, specialty services, road and bridge, military, and industrial specialty services. Champion's mission is to deliver high-performance services to the public and private sectors while maintaining the highest degree of safety, quality, and integrity. With offices in Fort Lauderdale, New York, Indiana, Alaska, Georgia, and Guam, Champion can mobilize quickly for all specialty services needs. The organization has provided its services for more than 15 years throughout the globe. To see recent case studies and for more information, please visit www.championssc.com.

About Thomas Industrial Coatings

Thomas Industrial Coatings (TIC) was started in 1991. TIC was formed with a business philosophy based on pride: pride in their work, pride in their employees and pride in the industrial painting and coatings industry as a whole. Since then, TIC has grown to become a leader in the industrial coatings industry, providing exceptional service that goes above and beyond our clients' expectations. They have built strong partnerships with clients who know they can trust them to complete their projects with safety and quality first while maintaining deadlines. TIC continues to hire and train extraordinary individuals educated in the latest practices and safety guidelines to man crews. They have invested heavily in the tools used, incorporating the latest technologies available to ensure the quality, efficiency, and safety of all of their work. Through constant investment in their equipment and employees, TIC continues to set standards for leadership and professionals every day. To see recent case studies and for more information, please visit www.thomasindcoatings.com.

Media Contact:

Brianne Barbakoff

786.605.9228

brianne@inklinkmarketing.com

SOURCE Champion Painting Specialty Services Corp.