Champions, Partners Launch Global Advocacy Campaign "Clean Cooking Is…"

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Clean Cooking Alliance (Alliance) and partners from around the world launched "Clean Cooking Is…", a first-of-its-kind campaign and digital activation strategy built to drive greater awareness, engagement, and support for clean cooking.

The "Clean Cooking Is…" campaign kicked off at the Clean Cooking Forum 2019 in Nairobi, where H.E. Samira Bawumia, the Second Lady of Ghana, and Rocky Dawuni, Grammy-nominated artist, premiered a new campaign video before an audience of 500+ people from over 50 countries. Simultaneously, the campaign went live online, featuring a new campaign website and digital engagement hub, as well as a video featuring global advocates including award-winning actor Julia Roberts, Chef José Andrés, actor Zhao Wei, musician Rocky Dawuni, Chef Sanjeev Kapoor, and many others.

Globally, three billion people rely on polluting, open fires and inefficient stoves to cook their meals. Despite being a leading source of air pollution and causing four million deaths every year — more than malaria and tuberculosis combined — cooking is too often overlooked as a development priority. It is one of the most underfunded – and furthest behind – indicators in the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), receiving less than one percent of the estimated resources needed to address it. Yet, to date, there have been no global advocacy and digital communications campaigns created solely to drive support for, and investment in, clean cooking.

The "Clean Cooking Is…" campaign is designed to fill that awareness and financing gap by showcasing how clean cooking delivers multiple benefits, including for health, the climate and environment, women's empowerment, and economic opportunity. Using easily customizable digital materials, campaign partners and the general public are encouraged to share their own user-generated content via social media, describing how clean cooking has positively impacted their lives.

The Alliance was joined in the launch of "Clean Cooking Is…" by partners from around the world, including the United Nations Foundation, the World Bank and its Energy Sector Management Assistance Program, Ashden, Power for All, Energia, Hivos, Sustainable Energy for All, and GET.invest.

"Clean Cooking is healthier mothers and healthier families," says Julia Roberts, award-winning actor.

"Clean cooking is freedom…It is liberation for women, for families, for children, for men, for communities, for humanity," says Chef José Andrés, Founder of World Central Kitchen.

"Clean cooking is my life," says Chef Extraordinaire Sanjeev Kapoor.

To learn more about the "Clean Cooking Is…" campaign and to share your story, visit http://www.CleanCooking.is and follow #CleanCookingIs on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

The "Clean Cooking Is…" campaign is actively seeking coalition members to support the campaign as it rolls out at events and through digital engagement opportunities throughout the year. To join or to learn more about how you can support this campaign as a partner or sponsor, visit http://www.CleanCooking.is or email info@cleancooking.is.

SOURCE Clean Cooking Alliance