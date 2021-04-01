CHAMPS Oncology, A Business Affiliate Of The Center For Health Affairs, Joins Q-Centrix®

CLEVELAND, March 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Center for Health Affairs, the leading advocate for Northeast Ohio hospitals, today announced it has transferred the majority of its ownership of the CHAMPS Oncology assets to Q-Centrix, an industry leader in clinical data solutions, effective immediately. With this transaction, CHAMPS Oncology will be combined with Q-Centrix's oncology operations and will be a leading provider of oncology registry services to hospitals and health systems.

"The Center for Health Affairs has a rich history of expanding regional member programs to a national audience. CHAMPS Oncology is one of our most exciting accomplishments throughout this history of impacting healthcare in our community and beyond," said Craig Richmond, chair of The Center for Health Affairs' Board of Directors.

"To enhance quality and outcomes, data innovation is increasingly critical to the medical industry, and we know that Q-Centrix will take CHAMPS Oncology to the next level, positively impacting countless patients and the hospitals that treat them", added Chris McKenna, chair of the Board of Directors for HealthComp, Inc., which oversees The Center for Health Affairs' business affiliates, including CHAMPS Oncology.

Critical to patient care and required by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), CHAMPS Oncology collects, stores, and manages information throughout an individual's cancer journey. The data is then analyzed to define and monitor cancer incidence and determine where additional resources, expertise and funds should be allocated for optimal treatment.

"Q-Centrix's reach and expertise, combined with CHAMPS Oncology's legacy, made this transaction a natural fit," said Mario Franco, executive vice president and chief operations officer at The Center for Health Affairs and CHAMPS Healthcare. "Q-Centrix is the leading source for clinical data management. With a team of more than 800 quality data experts, the organization offers exceptional services and software that range from regulatory, trauma, cancer, and cardiovascular data."

Over the past 24 months, the company executed on a strategy to expand its clinical expertise across all major service lines and introduce the industry's first enterprise-class clinical data management software.

"Physicians, administrators and patients have come to rely on the depth and breadth of our registry portfolio," noted Todd Seiffer, chief financial and operations officer at Q-Centrix. "The addition of CHAMPS Oncology and its market-leading services and technology displays our commitment to continue to strengthen and grow our oncology offering to be a dynamic and efficient resource for our customers for years to come."

In a competitive marketplace, Q-Centrix's investment paves the way for growth of its oncology offerings to prospective hospital partners. The CHAMPS Oncology services team will join Q-Centrix following the transaction, bringing added specialized talent, skills, and expertise to Q-Centrix.

"The asset transaction also formalizes a strategic relationship between The Center for Health Affairs and Q-Centrix," said Brian Lane, president and chief executive officer at The Center for Health Affairs and CHAMPS Healthcare. "This adds significant value for members of The Center for Health Affairs and CHAMPS Group Purchasing across the country who will now have access to Q-Centrix products and full registry services suite with the GPO portfolio addition."

CHAMPS Oncology enhances cancer registry programs for the nation's top hospitals and healthcare systems. Unlike traditional staffing companies, CHAMPS Oncology's team of highly skilled certified tumor registrars and cancer registry professionals have been providing customized strategies and solutions for cancer registry outsourcing, supplemental abstracting, and cancer program consulting for more than 40 years.

Q-Centrix® aims to improve the quality of patient care in the U.S. through the use of its market-leading technology platform, Q-Apps®, the industry's largest team of clinical data experts and its information and analytics assets. Processing in excess of 3 million data transactions annually, Q-Centrix partners with over 1,000 health care providers offering enterprise clinical data management solutions, including quality data capture, surveillance, measure calculations, analysis, reporting, and consulting solutions. Q-Centrix's growth equity partner is TPG Growth, a premier, global private equity growth firm. For more information about Q Centrix, visit www.q-centrix.com.

About The Center for Health Affairs

The Center for Health Affairs, the nation's first regional hospital association, has served as the collective voice of Northeast Ohio hospitals for more than 100 years. Together with its business affiliates, CHAMPS Group Purchasing and The Essentials Group, The Center continues the legacy of its founders, working collaboratively to increase the efficiency of healthcare delivery, providing insightful healthcare information to the public and undertaking initiatives aimed at improving the health of the community. For more information, visit www.neohospitals.org.

