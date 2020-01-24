Chan Zuckerberg Initiative Launches the CZI Community Space in Downtown Redwood City

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Jan. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Chan Zuckerberg Initiative (CZI) today announced the launch of the CZI Community Space. Located in downtown Redwood City, the CZI Community Space offers free meeting and event space to nonprofit 501(c)(3) organizations located in and serving San Mateo County, where CZI is based, as well as Redwood City and San Mateo County government agencies. In opening the CZI Community Space, CZI is furthering its commitment to both lift up community-driven solutions and help local organizations expand and scale their efforts.

"Our mission at the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative is to help build a better future for everyone — through our support of organizations tackling the most critical issues facing our local community, to our broader work in education, disease research, housing affordability, and criminal justice reform. Central to this work is making sure that those who are most impacted by these challenges shape the solutions," said Dr. Priscilla Chan, co-founder and co-CEO of the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative. "This starts in our own backyard, and we are so pleased to open this Community Space to local organizations who are leading efforts to strengthen our community and support our neighbors."

The CZI Community Space features two conference rooms and one main event space, with multiple size and setup options.

"This space was created in response to a common need across many of our local partners— access to affordable, convenient, high-quality space," said Cristina Huezo, Director, CZI Community. "From educational trainings, to convenings, collaborative meetings, and community programming, we hope that organizations will have many opportunities to use the Community Space."

The CZI Community Space is launching as a pilot, offering space to existing CZI partners and grantees, and Redwood City and San Mateo County government agencies. The space will open membership to all eligible organizations in May 2020.

The CZI Community Space is located at 801 Jefferson Avenue in Redwood City. Learn more about the CZI Community Space, including membership eligibility and space guidelines, at czicommunityspace.com.

Founded by Dr. Priscilla Chan and Mark Zuckerberg in 2015, the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative (CZI) is a new kind of philanthropy that's leveraging technology to help solve some of the world's toughest challenges — from eradicating disease, to improving education, to reforming the criminal justice system. Across three core Initiative focus areas of Science, Education, and Justice & Opportunity, we're pairing engineering with grantmaking, impact investing, and policy and advocacy work to help build an inclusive, just and healthy future for everyone. For more information, please visit www.chanzuckerberg.com .

