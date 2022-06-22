Change Healthcare, in Collaboration with Luma Health, Launches Patient Engagement, a Suite of Technology Solutions to Unify the Patient Healthcare Journey

Today Change Healthcare (NASDAQ: CHNG) launched Patient Engagement, a suite of solutions that seamlessly connects touchpoints across the patient journey, increasing access and improving communication between patients and providers. Change Healthcare’s proven revenue cycle management capabilities and Luma Health’s industry-leading solutions enable providers to unify operational, clinical, and financial journeys, creating a more streamlined experience for patients.

Patients expect convenience and ease of communication when they seek care. In a recent survey on patient loyalty, 80% of patients said they would be willing to change providers for more convenience—even if they’re receiving quality care from their current provider. When a patient calls to schedule an appointment over the phone, one call can take an average of eight minutes to complete. The Patient Engagement solution gives patients autonomy to book an appointment and complete intake forms at their convenience, while also reducing administrative burden on providers. According to Luma’s internal data, providers who used the Patient Engagement solution experienced a 47% increase in appointment-based revenue and resulted in higher patient satisfaction.

Healthcare providers make investments to improve the digital experience for patients. However, they still struggle to solve all patient pain points due to fragmented deployment. Many solutions do not offer the integration points needed to successfully manage patient engagement from the moment patients need care to receiving care. Disparate management systems can lead to an average of 24 days of wait time for new patients and more than $150,385 in lost revenue per provider annually.

The Patient Engagement suite centers on the patient’s success, and the tools work to increase patient volumes and loyalty while reducing denials and other administrative burdens for providers. Change Healthcare’s revenue cycle management capabilities and reach in healthcare combined with Luma’s KLAS-recognized Patient Success Platform delivers a comprehensive set of patient engagement solutions that drive real outcomes.

"We’ve long envisioned a more proactive and flexible approach, where patients and providers are being set up for success—not just at times during the journey, but throughout. This suite represents a complete evolution of the patient and provider experience. One that places patients exactly where they should be—at the center of their healthcare journey,” said Mike Peresie, senior vice president and general manager of revenue cycle management and decision support at Change Healthcare.

Change Healthcare’s revenue cycle management solutions and patient engagement capabilities enable providers to engage patients across their entire care continuum. One of the key components of a patient’s journey is their financial clearance. By accelerating eligibility verification and streamlining authorization, the solution reduces administrative burden on providers and ensures improved patient satisfaction. Both companies’ integrated vision sets the patients up for success by merging their financial as well as operational, and clinical journeys.

"This one-of-a-kind solution exists because of our commitment to making healthcare better for both patients and providers. From initial outreach all the way to claim adjudication, the entire patient journey is now on one platform. Providers using the patient engagement suite of solutions will have unprecedented ability to deliver a seamless journey across the spectrum of care,” said Aditya Bansod, Luma’s co-founder and chief technology officer.

"We’re excited for this collaboration to work toward a solution that will make the patient journey more seamless in order to improve quality of care for patients and providers,” said Amy Beal, manager of patient services at Woman’s Hospital in Baton Rouge.

Change Healthcare’s implementation team will lead customers through the implementation process, including integration with the customer’s existing EHR. For more information about Change Healthcare’s Patient Engagement solutions, visit our webpage and learn more about our upcoming webinar series.

