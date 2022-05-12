Change Healthcare Inc. Announces Date for Fourth Quarter and Full Year Fiscal 2022 Earnings Release and Earnings Call

Change Healthcare Inc. (Nasdaq: CHNG), a leading healthcare technology company, will release fourth quarter and full year fiscal 2022 financial and operating results after market close on Wednesday, May 25, 2022. The company will also host a conference call on Thursday, May 26, 2022, at 8:00 am Eastern Time. Due to the previously announced transaction with OptumInsight, the company will not be taking questions during the conference call.

Investors and other interested parties are invited to listen to the conference call via the Company's website at https://ir.changehealthcare.com/. The webcast will be available for on-demand listening at the aforementioned URL until May 26, 2023.

