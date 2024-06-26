|
26.06.2024 14:45:00
Change in Aspo Group’s Executive Committee
Aspo Plc
Stock Exchange Release
June 26, 2024, at 15.45
Change in Aspo Group’s Executive Committee
Mikko Heikkilä, Vice President, Corporate Development, has resigned to join another company. Heikkilä will leave in December 2025 at the latest, and the process of selecting his successor has begun.
"I want to thank Mikko for playing an instrumental role in the transformation of Aspo Group and want to wish him great success in the future”, says Rolf Jansson, CEO of Aspo Group.
Aspo Plc
Further information, please contact:
Rolf Jansson, CEO, Aspo Plc, tel. +358 400 600 264
Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki
Key media
www.aspo.com
Aspo?creates value by owning and developing business operations sustainably and in the long term. Our companies aim to be market leaders in their sectors. They are responsible for their own operations, customer relationships and the development of these aiming to be forerunners in sustainability. Aspo supports its businesses profitability and growth with the right capabilities. Aspo Group has businesses in 16 different countries, and it employs a total of approximately 700 professionals.?
Attachment
