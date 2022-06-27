Aspo Plc

Stock exchange release

June 27, 2022 at 11:20 a.m.



Change in Aspo’s Group Executive Committee

Heli Arantola, Managing Director of Aspo’s subsidiary Leipurin, has resigned to join another company. Arantola will leave the company in December at the latest, and the process of selecting her successor has begun.

"I thank Heli for her excellent contribution to the modernization of Leipurin and transforming the company in the rapidly changing bakery and food industry. I wish her the best of luck in her future endeavors,” says Rolf Jansson, CEO of Aspo Group.



Rolf Jansson

CEO



Rolf Jansson, CEO, Aspo Plc, +358 400 600 264, rolf.jansson@aspo.com



