24.03.2023 08:00:00
Change in Enefit Green’s financial calendar for 2023
Enefit Green will change the disclosure date of the interim report for the first quarter of 2023. According to previously reported information, the first quarter 2023 interim report was expected to be published on 4 May 2023. The new disclosure date for first quarter 2023 interim report is 5 May 2023.
Further information:
Sven Kunsing
Head of Finance Communications
investor@enefitgreen.ee
https://enefitgreen.ee/en/investorile/
Enefit Green is one of the leading diversified renewable energy producers in the Baltic Sea area. The Company wind farms in Estonia and Lithuania, cogeneration plants in Estonia and Latvia, solar farms in Estonia and Poland, a pellet plant in Latvia and a hydroelectric plant in Estonia. In addition, the Company is developing several wind and solar farms in the mentioned countries and Finland. As of the end of 2021, the Company had a total installed electricity production capacity of 457 MW and a total installed heat production capacity of 81 MW. During 2022, the Company produced 1,118 GWh of electricity, 565 GWh of heat energy and 154 thousand tonnes of wood pellets.
