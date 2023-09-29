Change in Evli Plc’s Executive Group: Head of Institutional Clients Mona von Weissenberg appointed member of the Executive Group

EVLI PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE ON SEPTEMBER 29, 2023, AT 12:30 PM (EET/EEST)



M.Sc. (Econ.) Mona von Weissenberg has been appointed as a member of Evli’s Executive Group as of October 1, 2023. Von Weissenberg joined Evli at the end of 2022 following the merger of EAB Group Plc and Evli. Simultaneously, Mikael Thunved, current member of the Executive Group and CEO of Evli’s Swedish subsidiary Evli Ab, will leave the Executive Group as of October 1, 2023. Thunved will continue to focus on developing Evli's Swedish operations as CEO of Evli Ab.

"I am delighted to welcome Mona to Evli’s Executive Group. Mona has extensive experience in various roles in the financial sector and she has brought valuable knowledge and skills to Evli’s business. She is a respected and experienced business leader with whom we will continue to grow our institutional clients business. I am also pleased that the change will allow Mikael to focus more on developing Evli's operations in Sweden in line with Evli's strategy", Maunu Lehtimäki, CEO of Evli comments.

Evli Plc's Executive Group members as of October 1, 2023:

Maunu Lehtimäki, CEO

Juho Mikola, CFO

Mari Etholén, HR and Legal Affairs

Panu Jousimies, Execution and Operations

Kim Pessala, Investment products and services

Esa Pensala, Private clients

Mona von Weissenberg, Institutional clients





