Aktia Bank Plc

Stock Exchange Release

9 November 2023 at 9.30 a.m.

Change in Excecutive Committee: Kaapro Kanto appointed EVP, Chief Information Officer (CIO)

Kaapro Kanto, Bachelor of Computer Science BCS, has been appointed as the new EVP, Chief Information Officer (CIO) of Aktia and member of the Group’s Executive Committee. He reports to Aktia’s CEO Juha Hammarén.

Kanto has extensive experience in demanding IT tasks. He has worked as Chief Technology Officer (CTO) at Aktia since January 2023 and as Acting Chief Information Officer (CIO) since June 2023. Prior to joining Aktia, he was a Chief Information Officer and member of the extended management team at Alko for four years.

As EVP and CIO, Kanto is responsible for the whole IT unit of Aktia and the implementation of the IT strategy.

"Kaapro Kanto is a visionary leader with solid experience in many IT fields. I am very pleased that, as a member of the Group’s Executive Committee, he will continue the purposeful development of Aktia's IT. The choice of Kanto as the new EVP and CIO creates the best conditions for implementing Aktia’s strategy and vision," said Aktia’s CEO Juha Hammarén.

"Our objective is to develop Aktia’s IT to supports the company’s strategy and vision of being the leading wealth management bank in the best way possible. Aktia’s IT plays a central role in all our development both as producer and provider of excellent digital services for our customers", says Kaapro Kanto.

A condition for the appointment is that the Financial Supervisory Authority has no comments on it.

Further information:

Juha Hammarén, CEO

tel. +358 10 247 6350





