Aktia Bank Plc

Stock exchange release

13 March 2024 at 2.00 p.m.

Change in Executive Committee: Kaapro Kanto leaves his duties as Chief Information Officer at Aktia

Kaapro Kanto, Chief Information Officer and member of the Executive Committee at Aktia, leaves his duties at his own request. Kanto has been responsible for all of Aktia's IT functions as well as the implementation of the IT strategy and has previously worked as Aktia's Chief Technology Officer.

"We thank Kaapro Kanto for his work for Aktia and its customers and wish him all the best for the future,” says Juha Hammarén, CEO of Aktia Bank Plc.

"IT plays a crucial part in the implementation of Aktia’s strategy. We will continue our determined efforts to develop our IT functions and investments to improve our digital capabilities and ensure a smooth customer experience,” Hammarén says.

Aktia's IT function will temporarily report to Anssi Huhta, Deputy CEO at Aktia. The recruitment process of a new Chief Information Officer has started.

