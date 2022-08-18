Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
18.08.2022 13:00:00

Change in Industrivärden’s management team

Jan Öhman, who has been Industrivärden's Chief Financial Officer since February 2019, has chosen to leave his position. He will remain in his role until February 2023 and the recruitment of a replacement person will begin immediately.

"I want to thank Jan for his solid work in developing and managing Industrivärden's finance function as well as very valuable efforts in the Company's management team during his time at Industrivärden. After many years in various roles within business, he has now chosen to retire and I wish Jan all the best in the future," says Industrivärden's CEO Helena Stjernholm.


Stockholm, August 18, 2022

AB INDUSTRIVÄRDEN (publ)


For further information, please contact:

Helena Stjernholm, CEO, tel. +46-8-666 64 00


Submitted for publication on August 18, 2022 at 1:00 p.m.

