Change in Jyske Bank A/S’ Supervisory Board

Johnny Christensen, a Supervisory Board member elected by Jyske Bank’s employees, will retire before the end of the first half of 2024 and therefore intends to resign from Jyske Bank’s Supervisory Board in connection with the annual general meeting on 21 March 2024.

Johnny Christensen’s alternate member, Henriette Hoffman, will take over the position at Jyske Bank’s Supervisory Board.

Yours faithfully,

Jyske Bank

Contact person: CFO, Birger Krøgh Nielsen, tel. +45 89 89 64 44.

Attachment