Marimekko Corporation, Stock Exchange Release, 15 February 2024 at 7.55 a.m.

Change in Marimekko’s financial reporting dates in 2024

Marimekko Corporation changes the publication date of its Interim Report for January–September 2024. The new publishing date is Wednesday 6 November 2024.

In 2024, Marimekko Corporation will publish financial information as follows:

Financial Statement Bulletin 2023 on Thursday 15 February 2024 at 8.00 a.m.

Interim Report 1 January–31 March 2024 on Wednesday 15 May 2024 at 8.00 a.m.

Half-year Financial Report 1 January–30 June 2024 on Thursday 15 August 2024 at 8.00 a.m.

Interim Report 1 January–30 September 2024 on Wednesday 6 November 2024 at 8.00 a.m.

Marimekko observes a silent period of 30 days prior to publishing of financial information.

The company’s Financial Statements and the Report of the Board of Directors 2023 will be published in week 12, at the latest.

Marimekko’s Annual General Meeting will be held on Tuesday 16 April 2024 at 2 p.m. An announcement on the resolutions of the Annual General Meeting will be released after the meeting.

