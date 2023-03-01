CHARLESTON, S.C., March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Effective on February 28, 2023, two series of the LiFT Series Trust have undergone name changes. Trading under the new names will begin on NYSE Arca before the open on March 13th.

The Changebridge Capital Long/Short Equity ETF (CBLS), listed on the NYSE Arca, will become the Changebridge Long/Short Equity ETF (CBLS).

In addition, the Changebridge Sustainable Equity ETF (CBSE), listed on the NYSE Arca, will become the Changebridge Select Equity ETF (CBSE).

Each Fund's investment objective and principal investment strategies will remain the same.

About Changebridge Capital

Changebridge was founded on the belief that capital markets include areas of inefficiency, which can be identified through the combination of quantitative screens and rigorous fundamental research.

Carefully consider a fund's investment objective, risks, charges, and expenses contained in the prospectus available at http://www.changebridgefunds.com or by calling 877-420-5588. Read Carefully.

Investing involves risk including possible loss of principal.

Short selling involves the sale of securities borrowed from a third party. The amount the Fund could lose on a short sale is theoretically unlimited. Short selling also involves counterparty risk – the risk associated with the third-party ceasing operations or failing to sell the security back.

Applying ESG criteria to the investment process may exclude securities of certain issuers for non-investment reasons which may adversely affect the fund.

Distributed by Vigilant Distributors, LLC.

SOURCE Changebridge Capital

Related Links: https://changebridgefunds.com/

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/change-in-name-for-two-changebridge-etfs-301760056.html

SOURCE Changebridge Capital