Change in number of shares and votes in Anoto Group AB

Stockholm, July 31, 2023 – Anoto Group AB ("Anoto” or the "Company”) has, as previously announced, carried out a directed issue and a rights issue of ordinary shares, which has resulted in a changed number of shares and votes in Anoto.



Through the directed issue, which was announced through a press release on April 5, 2023, the number of shares and votes, respectively, has increased by 50,000,000, and through the rights issue, of which the outcome was announced through a press release on June 9, 2023, the number of shares and votes has increased by 51,247,103 shares and votes, respectively.

As of July 31, 2023, the total number of shares and votes in Anoto amounts to 331,859,066 shares and votes, respectively.

For further information, please contact:

Joonhee Won, CEO, Anoto Group AB

For more information about Anoto, please visit www.anoto.com or email ir@anoto.com



Anoto Group AB (publ), Reg.No. 556532-3929, Flaggan 1165, SE-116 74 Stockholm

This information is information that Anoto Group AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the Financial Instruments Trading Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, on July 31, 2023 at 18:00 CEST.

