31.07.2024 18:00:00

Change in number of shares and votes in Hexatronic

Press release
July 31, 2024
Gothenburg, Sweden

Change in number of shares and votes in Hexatronic  

The number of shares and votes in Hexatronic Group AB (publ) has changed during July 2024 as a result of long-term incentive programs introduced at the 2021 Annual General Meeting, aimed at senior executives and certain other employees. The number of ordinary shares has increased by 778,600 through the conversion of series C shares following the completed share savings program and by 1,667,500 through the exercise of the warrant program to subscribe for new shares in the company.

Through the above changes, which was registered by the Swedish Companies Registration Office in July, the total number of shares increased by 1,667,500 and the number of votes by 2,368,240.

As of July 31, 2024, which is the last trading day of the month, the total number of
outstanding shares in Hexatronic amounted to 208,334,746, of which 205,472,710 are ordinary shares, corresponding to 205,472,710 votes, and 2,862,036 shares of series C, corresponding to 286,203 votes. The share capital amounts to SEK 2,083,347.46. The company holds all shares of series C.

Please contact:
Henrik Larsson Lyon, President and CEO, + 46 (0) 706 50 34 00
Pernilla Lindén, CFO, +46 (0) 708 77 58 32

This is information that Hexatronic Group AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the Financial Instruments Trading Act. The information was submitted for publication at 18:00 CEST on July 31, 2024.

Hexatronic creates sustainable networks all over the world. We partner with customers on four continents – from telecom operators to network owners – and offer leading, high-quality fiber technology for every conceivable application. Hexatronic Group (publ.) was founded in Sweden in 1993 and the Group is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. Our global brands include Viper, Stingray, Raptor, InOne, and Wistom®.

Attachment


Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Hexatronic Group AB Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Hexatronic Group AB Registered Shsmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Hexatronic Group AB Registered Shs 5,35 -3,22% Hexatronic Group AB Registered Shs

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Nach Fed-Leitzinsentscheid: ATX gibt nach -- DAX fällt -- Asiens Märkte im Minus
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigt sich am Donnerstag schwächer. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt notiert tief im Minus. Die Börsen in Fernost geben am Donnerstag nach.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  - Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen