Change in number of shares and votes in Mendus AB (publ)

As previously announced Mendus AB (publ) ("Mendus”) has carried out a capital raise whereby 472,953,859 new shares were issued in a rights issue and 187,500,000 new shares were issued in a directed issue.



As a result thereof, the number of shares and votes in Mendus has changed. The issue of shares has resulted in an increase in the number of shares from 202,694,512 shares to 863,148,371 shares and an increase in the share capital by SEK 33,022,692.95, from SEK 10,134,725.60 to SEK 43,157,418.55.

As of August 31, 2023, the last trading day of the month, there was a total of 863,148,371 shares and votes in Mendus.

This information is such information that Mendus AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the Swedish Financial Instruments Trading Act (Sw. lagen om handel med finansiella instrument). The information was submitted for publication through the agency of the contact persons set out below on 31 August 2023, at 08:00 am CEST.





ABOUT MENDUS AB (PUBL)

Mendus is dedicated to changing the course of cancer treatment by addressing tumor recurrence and improving survival outcomes for cancer patients, while preserving quality of life. We are leveraging our unparalleled expertise in allogeneic dendritic cell biology to develop an advanced clinical pipeline of novel, off-the-shelf, cell-based immunotherapies which combine clinical efficacy with a benign safety profile. Based in Sweden and The Netherlands, Mendus is publicly traded on the Nasdaq Stockholm under the ticker IMMU.ST. http://www.mendus.com/





FOR MORE INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Erik Manting

Chief Executive Officer

E-mail: ir@mendus.com





INVESTOR RELATIONS

Corey Davis

LifeSci Advisors, LLC

Telephone: + 1 212-915-2577

E-mail: cdavis@lifesciadvisors.com





MEDIA RELATIONS

Mario Brkulj

Valency Communications

Telephone: +49 160 9352 9951

E-mail: mbrkulj@valencycomms.eu

