Change in number of shares and votes in Vitrolife AB (publ)

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, July 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In accordance with the decision at the board meeting on 8 July 2021, Vitrolife AB has issued a total of 9,645,303 new shares. As of 30 July 2021, following the new issue of shares, the number of shares and votes in Vitrolife AB (publ) amounts to 118,195,878.

Gothenburg, July 30, 2021

VITROLIFE AB (publ)

Thomas Axelsson, CEO

This disclosure contains information that Vitrolife AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the Swedish Financial Instruments Trading Act (1991:980). The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person, on July 30, 2021 at 8.30 am CET.

Queries should be addressed to:

Thomas Axelsson, CEO, tel 46 31 721 80 01

Mikael Engblom, CFO, tel 46 31 721 80 14

This is a translation of the Swedish version of the press release. When in doubt, the Swedish wording prevails.

