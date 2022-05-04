Change in number of shares in Bilia AB and reduced holdings of own shares

As previously announced, the AGM of Bilia AB on 7 April 2022 resolved to reduce the share capital by withdrawal of 6,500,000 own shares, previously repurchased by the company, and increasing the share capital through a bonus issue.

These decisions have now been implemented through registration with the Swedish Companies Registration Office (Bolagsverket) on May 3 2022 and the number of shares in the company now amounts to 96,299,952 instead of as before 102,799,952. The share capital amounts (unchanged) to SEK 256,999,880. Bilia’s holding of own shares as of May 3 2022 thus amounts to 3,008,395 shares corresponding to 3.1 per cent of the total number of shares and votes in the company. Due to Bilia reducing its holding in own shares, the company will send in a flagging notification to the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority (Finansinspektionen) that the company’s shareholding is less than 5 per cent of the number of shares and votes in the company.

Gothenburg, May 4, 2022

