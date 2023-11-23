OMA SAVINGS BANK PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE, 23 NOVEMBER 2023 AT 14.31 P.M EET, CHANGES BOARD/MANAGEMENT/AUDITORS





Change in Oma Savings Bank Plc Group’s Management Team



Oma Savings Bank Plc’s Chief Risk Officer and member of the Group’s Management Team Kimmo Tapionsalo will finish working as planned on 30 November 2023. Pekka Pykäri, M.Sc. (Econ.), has been appointed as the new Chief Risk Officer and as a member of the Group’s Management Team from 1 December 2023. Pekka Pykäri has worked in bank risk management throughout his working career and for the last five years as the CEO of the consulting company Advisensen (formerly FCG Risk & Compliance) in Finland.





Oma Savings Bank Plc





For additional information and interview requests:

Minna Sillanpää, CCO, tel. +358 50 66592, minna.sillanpaa@omasp.fi

DISTRIBUTION

Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd

Major media

www.omasp.fi

OmaSp is the fastest growing in the Nordic countries and Finland’s most profitable bank. About 500 professionals provide nationwide services through OmaSp’s 45 branch offices and digital service channels to over 200,000 private and corporate customers. OmaSp focuses primarily on retail banking operations and provides its clients with a broad range of banking services both through its own balance sheet as well as by acting as an intermediary for its partners’ products. The intermediated products include credit, investment and loan insurance products. OmaSp is also engaged in mortgage banking operations.

OmaSp core idea is to provide personal service and to be local and close to its customers, both in digital and traditional channels. OmaSp strives to offer premium level customer experience through personal service and easy accessibility. In addition, the development of the operations and services is customer-oriented. The personnel is committed and OmaSp seeks to support their career development with versatile tasks and continuous development. A substantial part of the personnel also own shares in OmaSp.