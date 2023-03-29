OMA SAVINGS BANK PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE, 29 MARCH 2023 AT 17.00 P.M EET, CHANGES BOARD/MANAGEMENT/AUDITORS





Change in Oma Savings Bank’s Management team



Oma Savings Bank's Chief Legal Officer and member of the Management team Helena Juutilainen will take a well-deserved retirement over the summer. Master of Laws and the honorary title varatuomari (Master of Laws, trained on the bench) Hanna Sirkiä has been appointed as the Chief Legal Officer and a member of the Management team. She will start in the position at the beginning of April.

"I want to thank Helena for her remarkable work at Oma Savings Bank. Helena has been the bank's Chief Legal Officer since 2017 and she has been involved in, among other things, board work and all major business arrangements. It has been a pleasure to work with Helena and we want to wish her a well-deserved and pleasant retirement," says CEO Pasi Sydänlammi.

Since 2008, Hanna Sirkiä has experience in legal and risk supervisory roles in the financial sector and since 2006 in a law firm as a lawyer and partner, and since 2000 as a government official in various expert and legal positions. She graduated with a Master's degree in law in year 2000 and received the honorary title varatuomari (Master of Laws, trained on the bench) in 2002.





