ORION CORPORATION

STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE – CHANGES BOARD/MANAGEMENT/AUDITORS

20 SEPTEMBER 2022 at 13.15 EEST



Change in Orion Group Executive Management Board as of 1 November 2022 – Juhani Kankaanpää appointed as Senior Vice President of Global Operations

Juhani Kankaanpää has been appointed as Senior Vice President, Global Operations, and member of the Executive Management Board of Orion Group as of 1 November 2022. Mr. Kankaanpää has been working in management positions at Orion since 2016 with responsibility for, among other things, developing operational activities, leading the controller team and leading the Orion Group's strategy process. He is currently responsible for the integration of Orion Animal Health and the acquired veterinary pharmaceutical company Inovet (VMD). Previously, he has held several operational management positions at Orkla, and has worked as a consultant at The Boston Consulting Group. Mr Kankaanpää holds a Master of Science in Technology (industrial engineering and management) degree.

"I am delighted that Juhani will lead Orion's operational activities. He has extensive experience in operations and in the different functions and the whole of Orion. I wish Juhani every success in his new role”, says SVP, Global Operations, Liisa Hurme who will start as Orion’s President and CEO on 1 November 2022.

"I am excited and grateful for this appointment, and I look forward to the new tasks ahead. I am familiar with Orion's operations from my previous roles and the staff there are highly competent. I look forward to working with them and developing Orion together”, says Juhani Kankaanpää.

Orion Corporation

Timo Lappalainen



President and CEO Olli Huotari



SVP, Corporate Functions



Contact person:

Liisa Hurme, SVP, Global Operations, Orion’s President and CEO as of 1 November 2022

tel. +358 10 426 2874

Contact person for media:

Terhi Ormio, Vice President, Communications

phone +358 50 966 4646, terhi.ormio@orion.fi

ANNEX: The CV of Juhani Kankaanpää

Juhani Kankaanpää

Born 1980

Education

Master of Science in Technology, Aalto University, 2006

Career

2022– Director, Integration of Orion Animal Health and Inovet (VMD), Orion Corporation

2021–2022 Director, Strategy and Business Planning, Orion Corporation

2016–2021 Director, Operations Development, Orion Corporation

2013–2016 Project Leader, The Boston Consulting Group

2011–2013 Operations Director, Orkla Foods Finland

2010–2011 Plant Director, Felix Abba Oy (Orkla Group)

2009–2010 Plant Manager, Felix Abba Oy (Orkla Group)

2008–2009 Project Manager, Orkla Foods Fenno-Baltic Corporate Development

2006–2008 Consultant, BearingPoint consulting

Publisher:

Orion Corporation

Communications

Orionintie 1A, FI-02200 Espoo, Finland

http://www.orion.fi/en

http://www.twitter.com/OrionCorpIR

Orion is a globally operating Finnish pharmaceutical company – a builder of well-being. Orion develops, manufactures and markets human and veterinary pharmaceuticals and active pharmaceutical ingredients. The company is continuously developing new drugs and treatment methods. The core therapy areas of Orion’s pharmaceutical R&D are oncology and pain. Orion’s net sales in 2021 amounted to EUR 1,041 million and the company had about 3,350 employees at the end of the year. Orion’s A and B shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.

Attachment