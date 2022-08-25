Change in shareholding of significant shareholders at Burkhalter Holding Ltd

According to the disclosure notice received today, the largest shareholder at Burkhalter Holding Ltd (Ingro Finanz AG) has increased its shareholding in the company by 200,000 shares. With this purchase, Ingro Finanz AG has now exceeded the threshold of 10%. A corresponding notification will be made today by the company.

Following an enquiry by Burkhalter Holding Ltd, Ingro Finanz AG notified the company that they purchased these 200,000 shares from Jean Claude Bregy. After this sale, Mr. Bregy now holds 676,000 Burkhalter shares (6.61%). When asked by Burkhalter Holding Ltd on the future plans for his 6.61% shareholding, Mr. Bregy said: «I will be retaining the long-term ownership of these shares and am not planning any further sales.»

To ensure the greatest possible transparency, Burkhalter Holding Ltd has decided to publish this important change in its shareholder structure as an ad hoc notification.

