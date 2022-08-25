Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
25.08.2022 17:41:21

Change in shareholding of significant shareholders at Burkhalter Holding Ltd

Burkhalter Holding AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Change in shareholding of significant shareholders at Burkhalter Holding Ltd

25-Aug-2022 / 17:41 CET/CEST
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Jean Claude Bregy the second-largest shareholder at the Burkhalter Group (previously 8.76%) has sold 200,000 shares in Burkhalter Holding Ltd today following the expiry of the one-year lock-up period on 17.8.2022. According to Mr. Bregy, he will retain the long-term ownership of his remaining 676,000 Burkhalter shares (6.61%).

According to the disclosure notice received today, the largest shareholder at Burkhalter Holding Ltd (Ingro Finanz AG) has increased its shareholding in the company by 200,000 shares. With this purchase, Ingro Finanz AG has now exceeded the threshold of 10%. A corresponding notification will be made today by the company.

 

Following an enquiry by Burkhalter Holding Ltd, Ingro Finanz AG notified the company that they purchased these 200,000 shares from Jean Claude Bregy. After this sale, Mr. Bregy now holds 676,000 Burkhalter shares (6.61%). When asked by Burkhalter Holding Ltd on the future plans for his 6.61% shareholding, Mr. Bregy said: «I will be retaining the long-term ownership of these shares and am not planning any further sales.»

 

To ensure the greatest possible transparency, Burkhalter Holding Ltd has decided to publish this important change in its shareholder structure as an ad hoc notification.

 

Download media release as PDF here

Media contact:

Burkhalter Holding Ltd

Elisabeth Dorigatti, Head of Communication, Sustainability and Investor Relations

+41 44 439 36 33

e.dorigatti@burkhalter.ch www.burkhalter.ch


End of Inside Information
Language: English
Company: Burkhalter Holding AG
Hohlstrasse 475
8048 Zürich
Switzerland
Internet: www.burkhalter.ch
ISIN: CH0212255803
Valor: 21225580
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 1428605

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1428605  25-Aug-2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1428605&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Burkhalter Holding AGmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Burkhalter Holding AGmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Burkhalter Holding AG 68,40 0,00% Burkhalter Holding AG

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Powell-Rede und EZB verunsichern die Märkte: US-Börsen schließen tief im Minus -- ATX und DAX beenden Handelswoche deutlich tiefer -- Asiatische Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Der heimische Aktienmarkt konnte seine anfänglichen Gewinne am Freitag nicht halten und schloss deutlich unterhalb der Nulllinie. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt ging ebenfalls deutlich tiefer aus dem Handel. Die Wall Street bewegte sich am Freitag nach Powells Rede auf tiefrotem Terrain. An den Märkten in Fernost waren zum Wochenausklang gemischte Vorzeichen zu sehen.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen