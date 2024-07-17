17.07.2024 12:08:43

Change in substantial shareholding

Pursuant to § 186 of the Securities Market Act, Nordic Fibreboard AS notifies the stock exchange of a significant holding.

On 11.07.2024, Joakim Johan Helenius’ indirect participation Nordic Fibreboard AS increased to 68,86%, as the division of Pärnu Holdings OÜ was completed and as a result of which 18,73% of Nordic Fibreboard AS shares moved to NFB Ventures OÜ. After the division NFB Pärnu Holdings OÜ, a company owned 100% by Joakim Johan Helenius, bought 50% of NFB Pärnu Ventures OÜ shares. As a result of the purchase Joakim Johan Helenius owns directly and indirectly 100% of NFB Venture OÜ. Following the transaction, Pärnu Holdings OÜ no longer owns Nordic Fibreboard AS shares, NFB Ventures OÜ owns 18.73% of Nordic Fibreboard AS shares, and Joakim Johan Helenius owns directly and indirectly 68.86% of Nordic Fibreboard AS shares.

Enel Äkke
Member of Management Board
Nordic Fibreboard AS
group@nordicfibreboard.com


