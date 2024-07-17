|
17.07.2024 12:08:43
Change in substantial shareholding
Pursuant to § 186 of the Securities Market Act, Nordic Fibreboard AS notifies the stock exchange of a significant holding.
On 11.07.2024, Joakim Johan Helenius’ indirect participation Nordic Fibreboard AS increased to 68,86%, as the division of Pärnu Holdings OÜ was completed and as a result of which 18,73% of Nordic Fibreboard AS shares moved to NFB Ventures OÜ. After the division NFB Pärnu Holdings OÜ, a company owned 100% by Joakim Johan Helenius, bought 50% of NFB Pärnu Ventures OÜ shares. As a result of the purchase Joakim Johan Helenius owns directly and indirectly 100% of NFB Venture OÜ. Following the transaction, Pärnu Holdings OÜ no longer owns Nordic Fibreboard AS shares, NFB Ventures OÜ owns 18.73% of Nordic Fibreboard AS shares, and Joakim Johan Helenius owns directly and indirectly 68.86% of Nordic Fibreboard AS shares.
Enel Äkke
Member of Management Board
Nordic Fibreboard AS
group@nordicfibreboard.com
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Skanomehr Nachrichten
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Analysen zu Skanomehr Analysen
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Skano
|0,94
|0,00%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerDow erstmals über 41.200 Punkten - Ausverkauf bei Techwerten -- ATX beendet Handel leichter -- DAX schließt in Rot -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich uneinheitlich
Der heimische Markt zeigte sich am Mittwoch leichter, auch der deutsche Leitindex gab ab. Die US-Börsen präsentierren sich am Mittwoch uneins. Die asiatischen Aktienmärkte schlugen zur Wochenmitte unterschiedliche Richtungen ein.