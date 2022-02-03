|
03.02.2022 15:00:00
Change in Supervisory Board of AS Pro Kapital Eesti
AS Pro Kapital Grupp informs its shareholders about the change in the Supervisory Board of its subsidiary AS Pro Kapital Eesti. Due to the expiration of the term of powers of the Supervisory Council member Paolo Michelozzi, Petri Olkinuora, the member of the Supervisory Council of AS Pro Kapital Grupp, was elected as the new member of the Supervisory Council of the subsidiary. The term of the new member of the Supervisory Board is five years.
As at 3 February 2022 the Supervisory Board of AS Pro Kapital Eesti shall continue in the following composition: Emanuele Bozzone, Oscar Crameri, new member Petri Olkinuora.
Angelika Annus
Member of the Management Board
Phone: +372 614 4920
Email: prokapital@prokapital.ee
