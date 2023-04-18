|
18.04.2023 15:30:00
Change in the business name and the articles of association of subsidiaries
Yesterday, the new business name of Tallinna Kaubamaja Kinnisvara AS, a subsidiary of Tallinna Kaubamaja Grupp AS, was entered in the commercial register – TKM Kinnisvara AS. The new wording of the articles of association in connection with the change of business name was also approved. Subsequently, it is planned to change the business name and the articles of association of Tartu Kaubamaja Kinnisvara OÜ, another subsidiary in the real estate sector, and the respective new business name shall be TKM Kinnisvara Tartu OÜ.
The changes in the business name of Tallinna Kaubamaja Kinnisvara AS and Tartu Kaubamaja Kinnisvara OÜ will harmonise the business names of the subsidiaries of Tallinna Kaubamaja Grupp AS, which engage in real estate. The subsidiaries which manage the Group’s commercial real estate portfolio have grown steadily and diversified the list of objects and provided services. Today, the real estate portfolio includes buildings of grocery and convenience stores, car dealerships and shopping centres. The subsidiaries are also engaged in renting out rental premises owned by them and managed by other subsidiaries in the Group to real estate companies. The aim of the changes in business names is to establish more clarity for partners and clients that the four real estate companies are all part of the Group and for that purpose a shared name form (TKM) shall be used in the name of all the real estate subsidiaries. The business names of the subsidiaries engaged in Latvian and Lithuanian real estate are TKM Latvija SIA and TKM Lietuva UAB, respectively.
Raul Puusepp
Chairman of the Board
Phone: +372 731 5000
