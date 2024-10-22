Change in the composition of the Supervisory Board

The mandate of Anne Sulling, independent member of the Supervisory Board of Enefit Green and member of the Audit Committee, expired due to the expiry of the three-year term of office on 21 October and 22 October 2024, respectively.

The Supervisory Board of Enefit Green will temporarily continue its work with four members: Andrus Durejko (Chairman), Marlen Tamm, Kristjan Kuhi and Erkki Raasuke (independent member). The Audit Committee will be temporarily composed of Erkki Raasuke (Chairman) and Marlen Tamm.

The search process for a new independent supervisory board member candidate is underway. The management board of Enefit Green plans to call an extraordinary general meeting of shareholders for the purpose of election of the new independent supervisory board member, which will be announced in advance in accordance with the procedure prescribed by law.





Further information:

Sven Kunsing

Head of Finance Communications

investor@enefitgreen.ee

https://enefitgreen.ee/en/investorile/

Enefit Green is one of the leading renewable energy producers in the Baltic Sea area. The Company operates wind farms in Estonia and Lithuania, waste-to-energy CHP plant in Estonia, solar farms in Estonia and Poland and a hydroelectric plant in Estonia. In addition, the Company is developing several wind and solar farms in the mentioned countries, Latvia and Finland. As of the end of 2023, the Company had a total installed electricity production capacity of 515 MW and a total installed heat production capacity of 50 MW. During 2023, the Company produced 1,343 GWh of electricity, 604 GWh of heat energy and 156 thousand tonnes of wood pellets. In the end of 2023, Enefit Green exited the biomass based CHP and pellet production businesses.