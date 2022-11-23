23.11.2022 06:30:38

Change in the Executive Committee of Comet Group

Comet Holding AG
23.11.2022 / 06:30 CET/CEST

Michael Kammerer, President of the Plasma Control Technologies division, will retire at the end of 2022 after a 15 year engagement at Comet. The appointment of a new head of PCT is in evaluation. Until a successor will be officially announced, Markus Pfeiffer, Michael Kammerer's deputy and Vice President Controlling & Strategic Development, and member of the PCT Executive Board since 2014, will take over as President ad interim.

Under Michael Kammerer's leadership, the Plasma Control Technologies Division has developed into the Comet Group's strongest division in terms of sales and earnings," said Heinz Kundert, Chairman of the Board of Directors. "Michael Kammerer formed a competent global team that is driving cutting-edge technologies for semiconductor device manufacturing together with our customers. We sincerely thank Michael for his great contribution to Comet's success and wish him all the best for his well-deserved retirement."

"I am grateful for the opportunities I had, and I will miss working with my great team, but I also look forward to now being able to tackle my personal projects," said Michael Kammerer, President PCT. "My team is well positioned to continue on the path of success we have embarked upon together.

Company Calendar  
March 2, 2023 Full-year results 2022

Comet Group
The Comet Group is a world-leading, innovative Swiss technology company with a focus on plasma control and X-ray technology. With high-quality high-tech components and systems, we enable our customers to improve the quality of their products and at the same time to produce them more efficiently and in a more environmentally friendly manner. The innovative solutions are used in the semiconductor market, the aerospace and automotive industry as well as in the security testing sector. Comet Holding AG is headquartered in Flamatt, Switzerland, and is currently represented in all global markets. We employ over 1,500 people worldwide, around 500 of them in Switzerland. In addition to production sites in China, Germany, Denmark, Switzerland, Malaysia and the USA, we maintain various subsidiaries in Canada, China, Japan, Korea, Taiwan and the USA. Comet shares (COTN) are traded on the SIX Swiss Exchange.


