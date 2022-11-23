|
23.11.2022 06:30:38
Change in the Executive Committee of Comet Group
|
Comet Holding AG
/ Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Michael Kammerer, President of the Plasma Control Technologies division, will retire at the end of 2022 after a 15 year engagement at Comet. The appointment of a new head of PCT is in evaluation. Until a successor will be officially announced, Markus Pfeiffer, Michael Kammerer's deputy and Vice President Controlling & Strategic Development, and member of the PCT Executive Board since 2014, will take over as President ad interim.
"I am grateful for the opportunities I had, and I will miss working with my great team, but I also look forward to now being able to tackle my personal projects," said Michael Kammerer, President PCT. "My team is well positioned to continue on the path of success we have embarked upon together.
