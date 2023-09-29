ROBIT PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 29 SEPTEMBER 2023 AT 12.00 EEST



CHANGE IN THE HOLDING OF THE COMPANY’S OWN SHARES

On 27 September 2023, a total of 2 500 Robit shares have been returned free of consideration to Robit Plc. The return is related to the company’s long-term share-based incentive plan. The shares have been returned in accordance with the terms and conditions of the share-based incentive scheme 2020 due to the termination of employment of a key person.

After the return, Robit Plc holds a total of 24 273 own shares.

