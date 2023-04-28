28.04.2023 17:35:00

Change in the number of shares and votes in Sinch AB (publ)

Stockholm, Sweden – 28 April 2023 – Sinch AB (publ), which powers meaningful conversations between businesses and their customers through its Customer Communications Cloud, today announced that the number of shares and votes in Sinch AB (publ), registration number 556882-8908 ("Sinch”), amounts to 839,622,828 on 28 April 2023.

The change in the number of shares and votes in April is a result of 1,020,580 new shares issued upon exercise of warrants within the frame of incentive programs LTI 2018 and LTI 2019.

For further information, please contact

Ola Elmeland
Investor Relations Director
Mobile: +46 721 43 34 59
E-mail: investors@sinch.com

Thomas Heath
Chief Strategy Officer & Head of Investor Relations
Mobile: +46 722 45 50 55
E-mail: investors@sinch.com

About Sinch

Sinch powers meaningful conversations between businesses and their customers through its Customer Communications Cloud. More than 150,000 businesses – including many of the world’s largest tech companies – rely on Sinch and its global super network, which is the most secure and reliable network for messaging, voice and email. Sinch has been profitable and fast-growing since it was founded in 2008. It is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, with shares traded at Nasdaq Stockholm: XSTO:SINCH. Learn more at sinch.com. Learn more at sinch.com.

This information is information that Sinch AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the Financial Instruments Trading Act (1991:980). The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 17:35 CEST on 28 April 2023.

Attachment


