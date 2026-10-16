

EQS-Media / 16.10.2026 / 14:22 CET/CEST



Change in the Supervisory Board of All for One Group SE

Reorganisation of the Supervisory Board following the completion of the change of ownership to VINCI Energies

Resignations following the change of ownership – All for One thanks the outgoing Supervisory Board members for their long-standing and dedicated service

Burim Mirakaj takes over as Chair; Luc Penninckx, Klaudius Heda and Gerd Renner join the board

Filderstadt, 16 October 2026 – Following the completion of the takeover bid by VINCI Energies and the associated change of ownership, the Supervisory Board of All for One Group SE is being reconstituted on the shareholder side. Josef Blazicek, Paul Neumann, Karl Astecker and Dr Rudolf Knünz have stepped down from their posts. Burim Mirakaj, Luc Penninckx, Klaudius Heda and Gerd Renner have been appointed as new members. The employee representatives Maria Caldarelli and André Krüger remain on the board.

The Management Board and staff would like to thank the outgoing members of the Supervisory Board for their long-standing, dedicated and responsible support of the All for One Group. Under the chairmanship of Josef Blazicek, who has been a member of the Supervisory Board since 2009, the board has constructively supported the company’s strategic development over many years and guided important strategic decisions with great expertise and entrepreneurial vision. »We would like to thank the Supervisory Board for their personal commitment, the spirit of trust in our collaboration, and the lasting contribution made by all four members to the development of our company. During this period, All for One has increased its turnover from approximately EUR 70 million to more than EUR 500 million and has developed from a small midmarket SAP system house in German-speaking countries into an international full-service IT and SAP provider«, said Stefan Land, CFO of the All for One Group, expressing his gratitude.

With its new composition, the Supervisory Board brings together extensive management, finance, legal and industry experience. Burim Mirakaj, CEO VINCI Energies DACH & CEE ICT, takes over as Chair. He has many years’ leadership experience in strategic and operational management roles, as well as extensive expertise in finance, M&A and treasury. His leadership experience in the ICT market and in managing international organisations provides a strong foundation for overseeing the strategic development of All for One within the Axians and VINCI Energies networks.

The other new members also bring complementary skills to the table: Luc Penninckx has more than 35 years’ experience in finance, accounting, group reporting, internal control, corporate acquisitions and integration. Klaudius Heda complements the board with his long-standing expertise in company law, M&A, financing and capital markets law. Gerd Renner has more than four decades’ experience as a corporate lawyer, as well as many years’ practical experience serving on supervisory boards. Together, the new members possess in-depth knowledge of VINCI and the ICT business.

»We extend a very warm welcome to Burim Mirakaj, Luc Penninckx, Klaudius Heda and Gerd Renner to the Supervisory Board of the All for One Group. Their extensive entrepreneurial, financial, legal and technological experience will be of great value as we move forward together with Axians. At the same time, we would like to express our sincere thanks to Josef Blazicek, Paul Neumann, Karl Astecker and Dr Rudolf Knünz for their long-standing commitment, their high level of personal dedication and their consistently trusting cooperation«, says Michael Zitz, CEO of All for One Group SE.

About All for One Group SE

All for One is an international IT, consulting, and service provider with a strong focus on SAP solutions. With a clear commitment to transforming technology into tangible business success, the industry-specialised company supports and assists its more than 4,500 midmarket customers – including many family-owned businesses – in their journey to the cloud. All for One is the leading SAP partner in Central and Eastern Europe for both conversion to SAP S/4HANA and SAP cloud business.

In financial year 2024/25, All for One Group generated revenue of EUR 504 million. The company, headquartered in Filderstadt near Stuttgart, is listed in the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

www.all-for-one.com/ir-english

Contact:All for One Group SE, Nicole Besemer, Senior Director Investor Relations & Treasury, Tel. 0049 (0)711 78807-28, E-Mail nicole.besemer@all-for-one.com