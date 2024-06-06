UPM-Kymmene Corporation Stock Exchange Release (Changes board/management/auditors) 6 June 2024 at 15:30 EEST

Change in UPM’s Group Executive Team

Mika Kekki assumes interim role leading UPM Communication Papers business area as of 1 August 2024

Mika Kekki has been appointed to act as interim Executive Vice President of UPM Communication Papers business area as of 1 August 2024. He assumes this role on top of his current duties and continues in his current role as Executive Vice President of UPM Plywood business area. Mika Kekki’s biographical details are available at the company’s website.

The recruitment process for the Executive Vice President of UPM Communication Papers business area is ongoing. As communicated on 13 March 2024, Antti Jääskeläinen, the current interim Executive Vice President of UPM Communication Papers business area and Executive Vice President, UPM Raflatac business area, will leave UPM to take the role of President and CEO in the Finnish logistics and distribution company Posti Group Oyj. He will continue with his duties at UPM until the end of July 2024.

UPM, Media Relations

Mon-Fri 9:00–16:00 EEST

tel. +358 40 588 3284

media@upm.com

UPM

We deliver renewable and responsible solutions and innovate for a future beyond fossils across six business areas: UPM Fibres, UPM Energy, UPM Raflatac, UPM Specialty Papers, UPM Communication Papers and UPM Plywood. As the industry leader in responsibility, we are committed to the UN Business Ambition for 1.5°C and the science-based targets to mitigate climate change. We employ 16,600 people worldwide and our annual sales are approximately EUR 10.5 billion. Our shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. UPM Biofore – Beyond fossils. www.upm.com

Follow UPM on X | LinkedIn | Facebook | YouTube | Instagram | #UPM #biofore #beyondfossils