Change negotiations in Siili Solutions completed

Siili Solutions Plc Press release 12 September 2023 at 11:30 a.m. EEST

The change negotiations initiated by Siili Group on 8 August 2023 have been completed. The negotiations covered 80 people in Siili's support functions and the Continuous Services business unit.



The purpose of the structural changes, personnel reductions and other cost-saving measures resulting from the negotiations is to safeguard Siili's competitiveness and efficiency in the weakened market situation. The aim of the negotiations was to find both permanent measures to improve the company's cost structure and other solutions that will strengthen Siili's competitiveness also in the future.

At the beginning of the negotiations, the company estimated that the change negotiations could result in a reduction of 15 employees. As a result of the negotiations, the company has decided to terminate the employment relationships of a total of 10 employees in accordance with the terms of Siili's own locally agreed collective agreement. As part of the negotiation resolution, the company has also agreed on certain one-off savings measures with the personnel.



"The purpose of these changes is to ensure Siili's competitiveness in a tightened market. Difficult but necessary decisions concerning our personnel contribute to securing our long-term vitality. We ensure that the quality of our services and offering remain high quality also during the transition. At the same time, we will ensure that the transition to their future endeavours is as smooth as possible for those leaving Siili," says Tomi Pienimäki, CEO of Siili Solutions.

