OTAQ plc

("OTAQ", the "Company" or the "Group")

Change of Accounting Reference Date

OTAQ, the innovative technology company targeting the aquaculture, geotracking and offshore markets, announces that it is changing its accounting reference date from 31 March to 31 December. Consequently, the Group will announce its audited results for the period ending 31 December 2022 on or before 30 June 2023.

Enquiries

OTAQ plc +44 (0)1524 748028 Phil Newby, Chief Executive Officer Matt Enright, Chief Financial Officer Dowgate Capital Limited AQSE Corporate Adviser & Broker +44 (0)20 3903 7715 David Poutney / James Serjeant Russell Cook / Nicholas Chambers Walbrook PR Limited - PR +44 (0)20 7933 8780 or OTAQ@walbrookpr.com Tom Cooper / Nick Rome 07971221972 or 07748325236

About OTAQ

OTAQ is a highly innovative technology company targeting the aquaculture, geotracking and offshore markets. It already has a number of established products in its portfolio and is focused on further developing its presence, customer base and cross selling opportunities within core markets both organically and via acquisition.

OTAQs aquaculture products, which include a sonar device (developed for Minnowtech LLC) to scan shrimp in ponds and water quality monitoring, are focused on maximising welfare and production yields. Additionally, the Company is developing a potentially game changing live plankton analysis product for finfish and shellfish farmers. It also continues to target opportunities in the acoustic deterrent devices market via its Sealfence product, which is used by salmon farmers, with global opportunities in Chile, Australia, Canada and Norway.

The Company is also developing high accuracy location trackers for specialist applications. Having already added clients within safety and multiple participant sport/racing applications, the Company is investigating wider market potential - including opportunities in the seafood industry.

OTAQs offshore product range includes OceanSense subsea leak detection, Eagle IP camera systems, Lander seabed survey devices and Subsea electrical connectors and penetrators. It is targeting a number of growth opportunities in new territories and has a strong client base including Expro, Amphenol and National Oilwell Varco. The Company is also focused on the development of new products through this division, with the aim of increased cross-deployment of skills and technologies into the aquaculture arena.