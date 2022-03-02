|
02.03.2022 08:00:06
Change of auditor
|
Global Ports Holding PLC (GPH)
Global Ports Holding Plc
Change of auditor
Global Ports Holding Plc (the "Company", and with its consolidated subsidiaries, the "Group"), the world's largest independent cruise port operator, announces that following a competitive tender process led by the Audit & Risk Committee, the Board has approved the appointment of PKF Littlejohn LLP ("PKF") as external auditor of the Group for the financial year ending 31 March 2022. Any proposal to re-appoint PKF in respect of the financial year beginning 1 April 2022 will be subject to shareholder approval at the 2022 AGM.
KPMG LLP ("KPMG") has resigned with effect as of 1 March 2022 as the Group's auditor by notice under s.516 of the Companies Act 2006 ("CA 2006"), and the Company will send a copy of KPMG's statement under CA 2006 s.519, setting out the reason for its resignation, to every person who is entitled to receive a copy of the Company's accounts (in accordance with CA 2006 s. 520(2)(a). The Company thanks KPMG for its contribution and service as auditor over recent years.
The Board of the Company and Group management welcome PKF and look forward to working with them.
|
