17.06.2024 17:00:00

Change of Name

Albion Crown VCT PLC
(the "Company”) (formerly Crown Place VCT PLC)

Change of name to Albion Crown VCT PLC

LEI Code 213800SYIQPA3L3T1Q68

The Board is pleased to announce that following a Board resolution, the Company’s name has changed from Crown Place VCT PLC to Albion Crown VCT PLC with effect from 17 June 2024.

This change of name will closer align with the identity of the other VCTs managed by the investment manager, Albion Capital Group LLP.

The existing stock market ticker, CRWN, will be retained as will its ISIN and LEI.

The change of name will not affect any rights of shareholders and existing share certificates will remain valid. Share certificates issued from 17 June 2024 will bear the new name, Albion Crown VCT PLC.

The Company’s webpage on the manager’s website will remain www.albion.capital/funds/CRWN.

For further information please contact:
Vikash Hansrani
Operations Partner
Albion Capital Group LLP
Tel: 0207 601 1850

17 June 2024


Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Crown Place VCT PLCmehr Nachrichten

Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.

Analysen zu Crown Place VCT PLCmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Crown Place VCT PLC 0,28 0,18% Crown Place VCT PLC

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Freundlicher Wochenauftakt: ATX und DAX schließen fester -- Asiens Börsen letztlich im Minus
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Markt legten zum Wochenstart zu. Auch die Wall Street bewegt sich auf grünem Terrain. Die Börsen in Fernost zeigten sich am Montag hingegen in Rot.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  - Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen