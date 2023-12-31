|
31.12.2023 09:00:00
Change to the Executive Management Committee
31 December 2023 | SAINT HELIER, Jersey – CoinShares International Limited ("CoinShares'' or "the Company”) (Nasdaq Stockholm: CS; US OTCQX: CNSRF), Europe’s leading alternative asset manager specialising in digital assets, today announced changes in the composition of the Executive Management Committee.
Lewis Fellas, Head of CoinShares Hedge Fund Solutions, has been appointed as a member of the Executive Management Committee. Lewis is a seasoned asset manager with 23 years of industry experience (seven in digital assets) and brings with him a unique set of skills that will help to ensure the new division’s success.
In addition, Meltem Demirors has stepped down from the Executive Management Committee with immediate effect as part of a transition from her current position as Head of Strategy to one of Advisor.
About CoinShares
CoinShares is Europe’s leading alternative asset manager specialising in digital assets, that delivers a broad range of financial services across investment management, trading and securities to a wide array of clients that includes corporations, financial institutions and individuals. The firm is headquartered in Jersey, with offices in France, Stockholm, the UK and the US. CoinShares is regulated in Jersey by the Jersey Financial Services Commission, in France by the Autorité des marchés financiers, in the US by the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority. CoinShares is publicly listed on the Nasdaq Stockholm under the ticker CS and the OTCQX under the ticker CNSRF.
For more information on CoinShares, please visit: https://coinshares.com
Company | +44 (0)1534 513 100 | enquiries@coinshares.com
Investor Relations | +44 (0)1534 513 100 | enquiries@coinshares.com
