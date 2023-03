Paris, March 30th, 2023



Change to the financial calendar

Due to calendar constraints, the Air France-KLM Group will publish its First Quarter 2023 results on May 5th, 2023, before market opening instead of the initially scheduled date of May 4th, 2023.

The other dates in the financial calendar remain unchanged and are available here.

